Festo to show off latest automated liquid and gas handling technology at Interphex

Esslingen, Germany–based Festo will display a range of new products at Interphex 2021, the biotech and pharma technology event scheduled for October 19 to 21 at the Javits Center in New York City.

Included in the lineup will be its new VEAB pressure controller and the VEMD mass flow controller.

In addition, other new products on display will include the VYKA high speed, high accuracy isolation valve for automated laboratory equipment, the VAEM eight-channel valve controller and the PGVA compact onboard pressure and vacuum generator.

The company, whose U.S. headquarters are in Islandia, New York, will also showcase CPX-AP-I, its first decentralized I/O system.

Suited for large bioreaction systems, CPX-AP-I provides machine-mountable IP65/IP67-rated modules. In addition, the system supports networking of up to 80 modules.

In addition to biotech and pharmaceuticals, the company caters to the needs of the chemical industry and various other sectors.