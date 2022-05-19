Festo introduces smart pipette for automated dispensing systems

The German industrial control and automation firm Festo has introduced its DHOP closed-loop smart-pipette for automated, high-speed dispensing systems used for pharmaceutical, biotech and cosmetic R&D.

The Esslingen, Germany-based company announced the pipette at the Interphex tradeshow scheduled for May 24-26 in New York City.

The DHOP pipette will formally be available in mid-2022.

Festo notes that its low-force-tips for the DHOP are well suited for automated pipette applications demanding precision, validation and process monitoring.

Integrated pressure sensors validate the performance of every dispense operation.

Festo also notes that sensor data can track dispense volumes and fluid characteristics.

Festo closed-loop pipettes can aspirate and dispense a variety of volumes while keeping tabs on key performance indicators related to pressure, flow and liquid level.

In addition, the smart pipettes can send alerts when tips are clogged.

Festo developed the DHOP closed-loop technology and the DHOE open-loop pipette at its Technology Engineering Center (TEC) in Billerica, Massachusetts.

Festo has 250 branches based in 61 countries.