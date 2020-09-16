Feds unveil COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

The Trump administration today released a plan to distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine free of charge, initially to targeted groups and more broadly as supply increases.

The government is planning a phased distribution using a contract awarded to McKesson in August. The first recipients could include:

Healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19.

People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with underlying medical conditions and people 65 years of age and older.

Other essential workers.

