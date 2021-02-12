Feds order 200M more vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna

(NSDQ:

MRNA

)

U.S. government agencies announced that they purchased a total of 200 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE ) and Moderna

The orders of 100 million doses from each of the only two FDA-authorized vaccines in the U.S. were made by the U.S. Health & Human Services Dept. (HHS) and the Defense Dept. (DoD). The U.S. has now purchased a total of 600 million doses, according to a news release, with the totals of the two-dose vaccines allowing for the vaccination of 300 million people.

Get the full story at our sister site, MassDevice.