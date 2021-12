The FDA will allow the use of Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) bamlanivimab and etesevimab antibodies for younger pediatric patients, including newborns.

The revised expanded emergency use authorization (EUA) specifically includes children with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who face a high risk of disease progression.

The EUA previously covered children at least 12 years of age who weigh at least 40 kilograms.

Get the full story from our sister site, Drug Discovery & Development.