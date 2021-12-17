FDA authorizes abortion drug distribution by mail

The FDA has decided to allow dispensing of mifepristone from Danco Laboratories by mail using certified prescribers of pharmacies. The move also allows dispensing of the drug via telemedicine.

The agency had previously required that individuals obtain the abortion drug mifepristone (Mifeprex) in person.

FDA notes that the mail-order distribution model became popular during the pandemic, leading the agency to cease enforcing the in-person dispensing rule.

Some states, however, have moved to block the distribution of the drug, which is also known as RU486.

FDA indicates that the progestin antagonist mifepristone be used together with the drug misoprostol in the first 70 days of gestation. Misoprostol is a widely available prescription drug indicated as an ulcer treatment. FDA recommends that patients take mifepristone first and then misoprostol two days later.

Nearly half of U.S. states have either banned or limited the use of the mifepristone-misoprostol cocktail.

Demand for abortion pills has jumped recently as the Supreme Court considers the future of Roe v. Wade, according to Bloomberg Law.