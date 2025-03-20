FDA approves additional manufacturing sites for Currax Pharma

Currax Pharmaceuticals today announced the FDA approved a second manufacturing site for its Contrave medication.

The approval of the second site enhances the production capacity for the company’s oral weight loss medication, also marketed as Mysimba in Europe. Currax said it is investing in manufacturing and advancing clinical research.

“At Currax, we are steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that patients and healthcare providers have uninterrupted access to Contrave,” said Aaron Chesnut, VP of technical operations. “Securing a second FDA-approved drug product manufacturing site enhances our ability to respond to shifting industry conditions and safeguards against external factors that could impact production and distribution.”

Currax said the approval comes as demand for effective obesity treatments surges worldwide.

“As the obesity epidemic continues to rise, so does the need for dependable access to effective and affordable treatment options,” President and CEO George Hampton said. “As the only medication in the Reward System Modulator (RSR) class, Contrave is an important treatment option for physicians, particularly as the development programs continue to focus on the (GLP-1s).”