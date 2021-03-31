Factory error ruins 15M J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses

Employees at an Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) facility in Baltimore made a mistake several weeks ago when formulating the ingredients for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, requiring 15 million doses of it to be discarded.

A quality control process revealed that one batch of a drug substance for the J&J COVID-19 vaccine “did not meet quality standards,” according to a statement from Johnson & Johnson.

The batch did not reach the fill-and-finish stage of manufacturing.

Emergent BioSolutions is a contract manufacturer for both Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) and AstraZeneca (LON:AZN).

The mistake could delay the FDA’s authorization of Emergent BioSolutions production lines for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The error also led Johnson & Johnson to increase its oversight over the vaccine production at the Emergent BioSolutions site.

Current shipments of J&J vaccines, which were produced in the Netherlands, remain unaffected.

Johnson & Johnson still expects to produce more than one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

Emergent BioSolutions was also the focus of a recent exposé from The New York Times, which described its efforts to lobby the U.S. government to buy millions of anthrax vaccine doses. As a result, the paper argued, the U.S. had relatively little money left over for pandemic response.