Evotec SE announced that its biologics segment expanded a strategic partnership with Sandoz to provide biosimilars to the pharma company.

Under the agreement, Evotec Biologics will receive appropriate remuneration following early scientific validation. Further funding will be tied to achieving development milestones from 2025.

The expanded partnership solidifies the company’s commitment to providing a long-term commercial supply of biosimilars to Sandoz, according to a news release. These biosimilars come from Evotec’s newly built J.POD biologics manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France. Sandoz also secures further guarantees relating to long-term supply with a reservation of significant manufacturing capacity.

Evotec and Sandoz first entered into a multi-year technology partnership to develop and manufacture biosimilars in 2023. Evotec Biologics leverages its data-driven, fully integrated design capability and continuous manufacturing technology platform, J.DESIGN.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Sandoz, building on the successes we’ve achieved since the initial launch. Introducing additional molecules has the potential to enhance access for millions of patients, while commercial manufacturing from Toulouse will ensure the long-term supply of Sandoz’ biosimilar portfolio,” said Dr. Matthias Evers, chief business officer of Evotec. “This commercial supply aspect also validates our strategy to establish our second J.POD in Toulouse.”

Evotec Biologics says it aims to deliver the highest product quality and cost efficiency to its partners. This collaboration aligns with Evotec’s mission to improve access to medicines for patients across the globe.