Evonik opens new pharmaceutical spray drying facility

EUDRAGIT

Evonik announced today that it opened a new facility for drying aqueous dispersions ofpolymers at its site in Darmstadt, Germany.

The new, double-digit million-euro excipient manufacturing facility enables the Essen, Germany-based company to meet increasing demand from pharmaceutical customers for oral drug delivery solutions.

EUDRAGIT polymers — polymethacrylates — are suitable for use in drug delivery applications. These polymers can be used individually or in combination to match virtually any target release profile. That includes immediate, delayed and sustained release. They are also compatible with all relevant process technologies including hot melt extrusion and spray drying for solubility enhancement.

Evonik said expanding production capacity helps improve supply security and shorten delivery times for EUDRAGIT polymers. The new plant also operates using green electricity and steam generated from local waste incineration. This saves more than 1,000 CO 2 equivalents per year, according to a news release.

The company’s Darmstadt site is the European headquarters of Evonik Health Care and a global hub for oral drug delivery system solutions. It also serves as a gateway for the company’s Health Care business in Asia. Evonik’s new spray drying facility was built within pharmaceutical guidelines and directly connects to the plant producing aqueous dispersions of EUDRAGIT. This reduces the amount of transportation and related emissions while streamlining supply chain.

“Darmstadt has been at the center of oral drug delivery innovation for five generations. That’s why it is with great pride that we begin a new chapter in EUDRAGIT history here. Our new facility enables our customers to develop oral drugs more efficiently and innovatively, improving the lives of more patients worldwide,” said Harald Schwager, deputy CEO of Evonik.