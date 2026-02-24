ERWEKA Digital Dissolution Offline System automates sampling on DT 950 and DT 9510 platforms

ERWEKA is highlighting its Digital Dissolution Offline System for the DT 950 and DT 9510 series, an integrated offline sampling solution designed to automate dissolution workflows while maintaining pharmacopoeia compliance on existing DT platforms. The system pairs guided digital control with modular hardware to help QC labs reduce manual handling and improve consistency.

The solution delivers precisely timed, fully automated sampling and stores samples in vials or tubes for separate analysis, helping eliminate variability from manual pipetting. A 7-inch touch display guides users through setup and parameter selection to support standardized methods across instruments and operators, with the goal of shortening setup time and improving run-to-run reproducibility.

Data integrity and compliance are supported through a built-in Audit Trail aligned to 21 CFR Part 11 requirements, plus user management with configurable roles so only authorized personnel can change critical settings. Because control is handled on the instrument without requiring an external PC or separate software layer, labs can simplify qualification and reduce infrastructure overhead, while adding automation to DT 950 and DT 9510 systems and expanding capabilities over time as volumes and method needs grow.