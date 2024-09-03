Enzene names new lead for $50M biologics manufacturing site

Enzene Biosciences announced today that it appointed Norm Stoffregen as SVP, site head and head of biologics manufacturing at a new facility.

Stoffregen takes the reins at the company’s new $50 million manufacturing plant in Hopewell, New Jersey, near the city of Princeton. As well as taking responsibility for the global biologics business at Enzene, the company also tapped him to lead the final stages of work to commission the 54,000-square-foot facility.

Once the facility is completed, he’ll lead ongoing operations at the site. Enzene intends to transfer in existing customers’ manufacturing projects and expand to add further bioreactor capacity. The company expects to employ a workforce of 300 by the end of 2025.

Stoffregen brings experience building manufacturing businesses, too, the company said. He’s worked in the area since 2015 when Bristol Myers Squibb owned the Hopewell facility. Before joining Enzene, he served as VP and site head at PTC Therapeutics. Before that, he held roles of increasing responsibility at BMS and with other biotherapeutics and bioprocessing companies.

“I am delighted to welcome Norman to Enzene,” said Himanshu Gadgil, CEO of Enzene Biosciences. “His knowledge of the facility, our colleagues, customers and suppliers will be invaluable as we develop our customer base and expand operations, further building our reputation as a world class biologics innovator dedicated to lowering the cost of biologics production, and continually improving manufacturing techniques.”

The new Enzene site features the EnzeneX fully connected, continuous manufacturing platform. It also has development and quality laboratories, warehousing, frozen storage and cell banking. When complete, the company expects the facility to complement its global network and benefit from process development expertise. The company touts its proven, flexible continuous manufacturing capabilities, first developed at its plant in Pune, India.

“Existing and new customers see the powerful opportunities that continuous biologics technology brings, not least by providing flexibility and lowering the cost of manufacturing,” said Stoffregen. “We are already in discussion with biopharma companies keen to progress programs for the domestic market and beyond, and in the next 18-months we expect to ramp up our production capacity and capabilities, and grow our pipeline of work with biotech and pharma companies in early phases of development.”