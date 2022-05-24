Entegris opens Life Sciences Technology Center in Massachusetts

Entegris (Nasdaq:ENTG) announced today that it opened a new Life Sciences Technology Center in Billerica, Massachusetts.

The new facility was built to offer life sciences customers the opportunity to leverage Entegris’ cold-chain supply expertise to optimize processes, reduce costs and increase speed to market, according to a news release.

Entegris’ tools and technologies will be brought together at the laboratory space, and customers can test equipment for freeze and thaw processes to determine which products best fit their needs.

The company said it is now offering Aramus-shaped 2D single-use bags with custom shapes, sizes and assembly configurations for customers’ space and function requirements as part of its manufacturing challenges solutions. They have been designed to be resistant to extreme cold temperatures and to withstand gamma sterilization, making them an option for freezing, transporting, storing and thawing drug substances like COVID-19 vaccines, cell therapies and gene therapies.

“Maintaining product quality, process robustness, reliability and safety is critical for any pharmaceutical product, but novel treatments such as mRNA, gene and cell therapies often require a more intensive approach to their preparation, storage and shipping,” Entegris VP of Life Sciences John Lynch said in the news release. “Building on the success of our Aramus bag assembles and support in COVID-19 vaccine delivery, we have opened the Entegris Life Sciences Technology Center as part of our commitment to enable biopharmaceutical companies to have the technologies and processes in place to provide life-sustaining and life-improving innovations for people around the world, now and in the future.”