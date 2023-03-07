Endress+Hauser opens new logistics hub in Indianapolis

Instrumentation and process automation specialist Endress+Hauser has opened a new regional logistics hub in Indianapolis. The new hub spans 48,000 sq-ft.

The company designed the new hub to improve the fulfillment of customer orders. The facility is part of the company’s global initiative to streamline logistics through a global network.

The new facility will focus on cross-docking logistics and will also serve as a warehouse for notable customers.

Endress+Hauser opened its first U.S. office in Massachusetts in 1970, moving its U.S. operations to Greenwood, Indiana three years later. The company now has manufacturing space in Indiana, California and Michigan.

Endress+Hauser operates two regional logistics hubs in Europe and China. It is constructing another hub in India.

In a press release, Oliver Blum, the corporate director of supply chain, emphasized that the logistics system plays a critical role in the supply chain and must prioritize both availability and flexibility. “Our logistics system is an imperative link in the supply chain, and while we prioritize 100% availability, flexibility also is crucial,” he said.

Steve Demaree, North America regional supply chain manager at Endress+Hauser said in a press release that the new regional logistics hub will allow the company to “move products through a global network regardless of where they’re produced and where they need to be shipped.” The company’s logistics systems are “now as automated and standardized as possible,” he added.

The new logistics hub is based at 4740 Victory Lane in Indianapolis

Additionally, the company has partnered with Hellmann Worldwide Logistics to strengthen logistics capabilities for North America. Endress+Hauser also said the partnership would bolster its logistics internationally, helping ensure on-time delivery while accelerating response time and throughput time.

In 2021, the company revealed plans to strengthen its U.S. operations with a $4.5 million investment.

Endress+Hauser serves a range of industries, including life science and chemical customers.

Headquartered in Reinach, Switzerland, the company designs, manufactures and distributes a range of products, including flow meters, level meters, pressure transmitters, temperature sensors and analytical instruments.

The family-owned company generated net sales of approximately €.2.9 billion in 2021 and employs over 15,000 people globally.

Endress+Hauser has a presence in more than 50 countries.