Ember Technologies, Cardinal Health partner on self-refrigerated, cloud-based shipping box

Ember Technologies and Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) announced that they are partnering on the Ember Cube digital shipping box.

The two companies will collaborate to offer what they are touting as the world’s first self-refrigerated, cloud-based shipping box, according to a news release. They will work together to deliver a cold chain solution designed to ensure product integrity and security throughout the supply chain while also significantly reducing shipping waste in the transport of temperature-sensitive medicines.

