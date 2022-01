Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it plans to invest more than $1 billion to create a new manufacturing site in North Carolina.

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly’s new facility, which it expects to bring with it nearly 600 jobs in Concord, North Carolina, will manufacture parenteral (injectable) products and devices while increasing the company’s manufacturing capacity.

