Eli Lilly is cutting the price of insulin by 70%

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it plans to execute price reductions of 70% for its most commonly prescribed insulins.

Indianapolis-based Lilly also plans to expand its Insulin Value Program. This caps patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.

The company said it took these actions to “help Americans” in a “complex healthcare system” that can keep them from receiving affordable insulin.

