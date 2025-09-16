Eli Lilly to build $5B manufacturing plant in Virginia

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it plans to build a $5 billion manufacturing facility in Goochland County, Virginia.

The new site, just west of Richmond, will be the company’s first dedicated, fully integrated active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and drug product facility for Lilly’s emerging bioconjugate platform and monocloncal antibody portfolio, according to a news release.

Earlier this year, the company announced its plans to bolster domestic medicine production across therapeutic areas. That included the building of four new pharmaceutical sites in the U.S.

Indianopolis-based Eli Lilly says three of the future U.S. sites will focus on manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). This aims to reshore critical capabilities of small molecule chemical synthesis and further strengthen the company’s supply chain. The pharmaceutical giant’s fourth location will extend its global parental manufacturing network for future injectable therapies.

The planned Virginia facility marks the first announced as part of the $50 billion effort. At this site, the company also intends to boost its domestic antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing.

Eli Lilly expects to complete the site within the next five years, bringing 650 new high-paying jobs to Virginia. Those roles include highly skilled engineers, scientists, operations personnel and lab technicians. The company also expects to bring 1,800 construction jobs to the region during the build of the site.

At the site, Eli Lilly plans to use advanced technologies like machine learning, AI and automated systems. It plans to engage with local universities and supporting educational initiatives to maximize the technology, digital integrations and automation.

Lilly plans to announce the remaining three U.S. manufacturing sites this year. It hopes to begin making medicines at the four facilities within five years.