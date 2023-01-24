Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it plans to invest an additional $450 million at a North Carolina manufacturing facility.

Lilly expects the investment to create at least 100 new jobs at the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, plant. Its expansion includes additional parenteral filling, device assembly and packaging capacity. Indianapolis-based Lilly said this expansion supports increased demand for its incretin products that treat diabetes.

