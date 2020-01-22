Drug deactivation system helps N.J. pharmacies comply with new anti-overdose law

Verde Environmental Technologies announced that it launched four new retail products with its Deterra system in compliance with New Jersey’s “Charlie’s Law” that requires every pharmacy practice site in the state to provide effective options for consumers to dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications.

The law requires pharmacies to carry effective drug disposal methods including non-toxic materials and ingredients. Verde touts its Deterra drug deactivation system as the only at-home safe medication disposal solution compliant with Charlie’s Law, section two, according to a news release.

Deterra also follows the Environmental Protection Agency’s guidelines for household waste and New Jersey’s municipal waste regulations, as it is made with non-toxic activated carbon and its pouches are made from plant-based materials. The system also includes the amount of activated carbon needed for making medications permanently and irreversibly unavailable and unusable.

Verde’s products are set to be available for pharmacies in four different retail kit options that include Deterra pouches, a countertop or shelf display, customer and pharmacist education materials and a customizable poster. Deterra pouches are also available to be purchased in bulk.

According to a study published in JAMA Surgery, patients prescribed pain-relieving opioids after surgery and given Deterra for at-home disposal were four times more likely to safely dispose of leftover and unneeded medications than those who weren’t provided the proper education or support.

“Improper disposal of prescription and over-the-counter medications is a key contributor to drug abuse, one that can be the simplest to fix,” Verde Environmental Technologies, chairman & CEO Jason Sundby said in the news release. “New Jersey is to be applauded for enacting legislation to prevent unused opioids and other dangerous drugs from getting into the wrong hands. With only 90 days left for pharmacies to come into compliance with Charlie’s Law, Deterra enables them to quickly and easily enact a safe and effective solution.”

“Charlie’s Law will help prevent prescription opioid, benzodiazepine and other substance use disorders,” added Recovery Centers of America chief scientific officer Dr. Deni Carise. “Consumers need more accessible options for safe disposal of these prescription drugs to avoid diversion of unused medications, especially harmful opioids. We understand the importance of preventing and treating drug addiction and support the New Jersey legislature’s focus on promoting awareness around in-home medication disposal options, and other safe disposal methods, with every prescription.”