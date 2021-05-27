DoJ subpoenas Eli Lilly over bamlanivimab plant

In an SEC filing, Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY.N) revealed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice connected to a manufacturing site in New Jersey that produces bamlanivimab, one of two COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies it produces.

The company did not state which types of documents the federal government had requested but noted that it is cooperating with the probe.

According to a Reuters report, Lilly employees had accused an executive of modifying federal documents to cover up quality control problems at the facility in Branchburg, New Jersey.

FDA officials inspected the plant in November 2019 and reported discovering missing data related to various manufacturing processes. The agency concluded that the facility had two counts of inadequate “control of computer systems.”

The FDA used its “Official Action Indicated” designation to refer to the quality control problems. That designation means the agency will recommend “regulatory and/or administrative actions.”

After the FDA inspection, Lilly noted that it had moved to swiftly resolve the problems. The company also stated that it prioritizes the safety and quality of its products.

Lilly said it had hired external counsel to oversee an independent investigation of the Branchburg operations.