Disgraced pharmacist faces prison time over COVID-19 vaccine tampering charges

A Wisconsin pharmacist who allegedly spoiled 57 vials of Moderna (NSDQ:MRNA) pleaded guilty to two federal counts of consumer product tampering. Each vial contains 10 vaccine doses.

The pharmacist Steven Brandenburg, who recently had his license revoked, is accused of deliberately removing the vials from refrigeration for several hours before the vaccine was administered to 57 people.

Brandenburg entertained conspiracy theories about the vaccine, according to federal court filings. The documents state that Brandenburg believed the Moderna vaccine contained microchips, caused DNA mutations and could cause infertility. He also apparently believes the earth is flat.

Brandenburg also allegedly brought guns to his former workplace at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, Wis. and was involved in substituting flu vaccines with saline.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 8.

If convicted, Brandenburg could face up to four years and three months of jail time and $500,000 in fines.

Ludwig ordered Brandenburg to have a mental health evaluation and to wear a GPS monitor until sentencing.

Brandenburg is also facing a state misdemeanor charge for attempted criminal damage to property.