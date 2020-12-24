Digoxin offers similar performance to the bisoprolol for AF patients with heart failure

A randomized trial published in JAMA concluded that there was no statistically significant difference in patient-reported quality of life for atrial-fibrillation (AF) patients with heart failure symptoms who took digoxin versus the beta-blocker bisoprolol (Zebeta).

Digoxin was once widely used for heart failure but has become less popular after a 2015 study found patients who took the drug had a higher risk of death.

But the recent JAMA study found while digoxin and bisoprolol offered similar performance after six months of therapy, digoxin patients fared better at 12 months. Patients who received digoxin not only had fewer adverse events, they fared better in eight out of 20 secondary outcomes in the study.

Digoxin is available as a generic and under the brand name Lanoxin from Covis Pharma. Covis acquired rights to the drug from GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) in 2011.

Zebeta is also offered as a generic and brand-name drug from Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA).