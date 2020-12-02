CVS teaming up with U.S. government to administer COVID-19 antibody therapy

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), the parent of the retail pharmacy chain CVS Pharmacy, Aetna and other brands, has committed to partnering with the Trump administration to administer Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) monoclonal antibody LY-CoV555 (bamlanivimab).

The company will administer the intravenous therapy to high-risk patients in their homes or long-term care facilities.

In the pilot program, CVS will administer 1,000 doses of the treatment in seven metropolitan areas surrounding Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Tampa over the next three months.

The program will make the drug available to qualifying patients at no cost to them.

After the pilot concludes, the U.S. government could potentially extend the program for an additional three months.

HHS announced in late October that it planned on allocating 300,000 doses of the antibody treatment.

FDA granted an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the treatment in November.

The agency also granted an EUA for the combination of Lilly’s Olumiant and Gilead’s (NSDQ: GILD) Remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.