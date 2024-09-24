Curium announced today that it opened a new facility in Petten, The Netherlands, to produce non-carrier added lutetium-177 (Lu-177).

The Paris-based company expanded its capacity to meet the growing global demand for Lu-177 for the treatment of cancer patients. Using in-licensed technology from Turkey-based Eczacıbaşı-Monrol, the facility will initially include two production lines. Curium also has the ability to scale via further lines needed in the future. The new lines supply the proprietary Lu-177 pipeline and external pharmaceutical and hospital customers.

Curium said its new facility adds 52 weeks of fully redundant capacity to ensure the security of supply for patients. The company said more than 100 active clinical trials around the world use Lu-177 across more than 20 indications. Lu-177 offers treatment for cancer patients with fewer and milder side effects during treatment, improved quality of life after treatment and delayed disease progression, the company said in a news release.

The announcement follows an announcement earlier this year that Curium further secured its supply chain of Lu-177 with multiple irradiation partners, enabling the delivery of samples to customers.

“The opening of Curium’s Lu-177 production facility is a big milestone for Curium, our customers, and the patients we serve around the globe – and an outstanding achievement for Curium teams in Petten. Lu-177 is a ‘game changer’ therapy isotope for the treatment of cancer patients, with fewer and milder side effects during treatment, improved quality of life after treatment, and delayed disease progression,” said Ciril Faia, CEO SPECT Europe.