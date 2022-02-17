CRB names new general counsel

Kansas City, Missouri–based CRB has appointed Courtney Holt as general counsel.

The company provides engineering, construction, consulting and architecture services to the life sciences and food and beverage industries.

Holt will replace Jim Scott, who will retire later this year.

Holt first began working for CRB in 2018 as assistant general counsel.

In her role as general counsel, she will lead all aspects of CRB’s legal affairs to ensure compliance with internal policies. She also will play a key role in developing risk management strategies.

Holt received her law degree in 2011 from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Scott has worked at CRB since 2013. In his tenure, he has focused on building the company’s governance model. He was promoted to senior associate in 2019.

“Jim’s mentorship has been instrumental in not only my personal development but also the development of the legal group’s role here at CRB. I will do my very best to live up to the high standard he has set,” Holt said in a news release. “My focus will be on leading an approachable and agile team that provides timely, knowledgeable and trusted advice to the organization.”