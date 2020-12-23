COVID-19 blood-thinner trials and LY-CoV555 trials paused for futility

NIH has paused enrollment in three clinical trials for COVID-19 patients taking full doses of anticoagulants. The studies found that, for COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care unit support, anticoagulants did not reduce their need for organ support. Independent boards overseeing the trials could not rule out the potential for harm for such patients taking anticoagulants.

The studies, which include the REMAP-CAP, ACTIV-4 and ATTACC trials, will continue testing high doses of anticoagulants in moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to an NIH statement.

A related trial, ACTIV-3, was halted for futility for patients taking the neutralizing monoclonal antibody, LY-CoV555 (bamlanivimab) from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). That study administered the drug in conjunction with remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients without end-organ failure, according to Physician’s Weekly.

Prior research related to LY-CoV555 associated the antibody with reduced viral load, hospitalizations and emergency department visits for COVID-19 patients. The product received emergency use authorization from the FDA in November.

The NIH statement stressed that anticoagulants still offer potential for COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals have aggressively used anticoagulants to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. Because the virus can trigger inflammation and blood clots, blood thinners could prevent related adverse events such as stroke, heart attack and lung failure.