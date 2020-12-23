COVID-19 blood-thinner trials and LY-CoV555 trials paused for futility

The studies, which include the REMAP-CAP, ACTIV-4 and ATTACC trials, will continue testing high doses of anticoagulants in moderately ill hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to an NIH statement.
A related trial, ACTIV-3, was halted for futility for patients taking the neutralizing monoclonal antibody, LY-CoV555 (bamlanivimab) from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY). That study administered the drug in conjunction with remdesivir for hospitalized COVID-19 patients without end-organ failure, according to Physician’s Weekly.
Prior research related to LY-CoV555 associated the antibody with reduced viral load, hospitalizations and emergency department visits for COVID-19 patients. The product received emergency use authorization from the FDA in November.
The NIH statement stressed that anticoagulants still offer potential for COVID-19 patients. Some hospitals have aggressively used anticoagulants to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients. Because the virus can trigger inflammation and blood clots, blood thinners could prevent related adverse events such as stroke, heart attack and lung failure.
