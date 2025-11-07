Coriolis meter options for pharmaceutical applications

Small form factor hygienic sensors, along with fit for purpose full-featured transmitters, provide increased value for the life sciences Industry.

Coriolis flow meters have long played a vital role in pharmaceutical applications. Biotech processes often involve high value materials and highly sensitive operations, making consistent and accurate mass flow measurement essential for maintaining tight control and achieving high yields. Thanks to their ability to precisely measure mass flow, density, and temperature for both liquids and gases, Coriolis meters are indispensable in any application where high flow accuracy and reliability are required.

Recent innovations in Coriolis sensor and transmitter design offer new opportunities for the pharmaceutical industry. This article explores the latest advancements that not only improve yield and process efficiency, but also help reduce capital costs through compact, purpose-built designs.

Why Coriolis meters?

Other flow technologies—such as mag meters, vortex meters, and differential pressure (DP) meters—measure fluid velocity and convert it into volumetric flow. If true mass flow measurement is required, these meters can utilize additional pressure and temperature inputs to calculate density.

Coriolis meters, by contrast, directly measure mass flow, density, and temperature for both liquids and gases. These measurements are highly accurate and are not affected by process variability. This makes Coriolis technology the preferred choice for critical pharmaceutical applications, where precision and reliability are required. While the initial investment may be higher than other flow technologies, the performance benefits easily justify the cost.

Recent improvements in Coriolis meter designs

Advancements in Coriolis sensor designs have resulted in new Coriolis meters that offer significant advantages. For example, Emerson’s new G-Series sensors (Figure 1) reduce overall dimensions by about 50%, with no loss in accuracy. A typical dual tube 1” sensor decreases from a 20” face-to-face length to less than 12”, and the flag height is reduced from 9” to 4” from the center of the pipe.

Such a dramatic reduction in size, and weight, provides significant savings, particularly important for process skid original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), where size and design flexibility are key factors (Figure 2).

These new sensors are offered in a variety of fittings and body styles, including standard and 3A, EHEDG, and ASME BPE-rated hygienic bodies with either raised face flange, tri-clamp, or VCO fittings. These sensors are also cleanable and self-draining in either horizonal or vertical orientations, and they can be mounted vertically, horizontally, or diagonally as required.

Advanced Coriolis transmitter features

While the compact, lightweight design of the new sensor bodies make it much easier to integrate into process and skid piping, the benefits go even further when paired with the latest Coriolis transmitters. Like the sensors, the transmitters have been significantly upgraded to enhance performance and flexibility in a number of ways.

One of the most notable improvements is the expanded range of compatible transmitters that can be connected to any given sensor. Users can now choose from a variety of full-featured transmitter models tailored to specific application needs (Figure 3). These include a wide selection of fixed and configurable I/O options; multiple power supply choices including AC, DC, 2-wire, and power over Ethernet (PoE), and a broad array of hygienic and meter body styles. Additionally, the transmitters meet a range of electrical classification standards, making them suitable for use in diverse operating environments.

Choosing the right transmitter depends on several factors. Class 1 Div 1 applications with many I/O points will drive the selection toward top tier transmitters. However, even entry-level transmitter models offer a variety of I/O options and hygienic body styles, along with certification for use in Class 1 Div 2 areas, fitting most pharmaceutical applications.

For instance, the Micro Motion™ 1600 (Figure 3, top left) offers a broad range of features, including:

Standard (polyurethane coated aluminum) or hygienic (316 SS) body styles.

Integral or remote mounting options.

Class 1 Div 2 electrical rating.

Integral real time clock and data historian.

Graphic display for easy monitoring.

Multiple digital communication protocols: Ethernet I/P™, Modbus® TCP, Profinet®, RS-485 (Hart® or Modbus®), Wi-Fi, or secure Bluetooth® digital communications.

Analog and discrete outputs: 4-20mA Hart®, Frequency output, or discrete configurable.

Flexible power options: 18-30V DC, 85-240V AC, or Power over Ethernet (PoE)

USB port for quick configuration and backup.

Advanced diagnostics and Smart Meter Verification.

Enhanced measurement software (details below).

The combination of Ethernet communication and PoE simplifies wiring, especially valuable in skid-mounted applications, by allowing a single Ethernet cable and USB connection to bring the transmitter fully online and operations. This reduces installation time, while enhancing safety and productivity.

Enhanced transmitter software capabilities

Recent software advancements in Micro Motion Coriolis transmitters have significantly expanded their capabilities. Many of the features can be licensed individually, allowing the user to choose the features and capabilities necessary for their specific application. With the right configuration and in some applications, the meter can perform the batching and filling tasks typically handled by a separate control system.

Key software enhancements include:

Batch control with automatic overshoot compensation, single-stage batching, and batch ticket printing.

Sub-second filling and dosing software (Figure 4) using metered or timed filling, automatic overshoot compensation, and configurable filling features based on volume or mass, as well as integrated clean in place (CIP).

An on-board data historian with a real-time embedded clock to store data for extended periods of time.

Smart Meter Verification can check the functionality of the meter, either on a schedule or on demand. The software checks for erosion, corrosion, coating, plugging and other issues affecting meter calibration, and it can run during operation without impacting the process.

Concentration measurement software can calculate °Brix, °Plato, °Balling, °Baume, %HFCS, %HNO 3 , %NaOH, and other concentration measurements.

Advanced Phase Measurement can detect entrained gas in liquids, entrained liquids in gas, and provide real-time reporting of gas void fraction.

Real-World Impact: Coriolis upgrade uses cases

A process skid OEM evaluated the latest Coriolis technology offerings and chose to upgrade their designs. The compact sensor footprint enabled the OEM to create a smaller and lighter skid, while the advanced transmitter software offerings and Ethernet connectivity reduced wiring and setup time significantly. 3D meter models were provided by Emerson to reduce the OEM’s design time, and technical expertise and support were provided to ease the transition to the new design.

A large pharmaceutical manufacturing firm faced frequent maintenance and downtime due to required individual flow test calibrations on their Coriolis meters. Rather than replacing the installed Coriolis sensors, the site upgraded the Coriolis transmitters to take advantage of the latest Smart Meter Verification software. This enabled non-intrusive, in-process diagnostics—eliminating the need for shutdowns during testing.

The advanced diagnostics identified meters that truly required calibration, allowing the site to extend intervals between flow tests, reduce maintenance costs, and increase uptime. As a result, all new Coriolis meter installations are now ordered with these diagnostic features.

Evaluate the options

While Coriolis mass flow technology has been a mainstay for pharmaceutical applications for decades, relatively large meter sizes were sometimes an issue, along with a lack of fit-for-purpose designs. However, recent advancements in sensor design, transmitter capability, and software have created much more compact flowmeters, with dramatically improved hardware and software capabilities.

If your facility or company is still using legacy Coriolis models, or has avoided them due to past limitations, it is worth revisiting what’s now available. Modern Coriolis meters are smaller, lighter, and offer a wide range of I/O and communication options. These and other features reduce installation costs, while providing greater design flexibility.

Advanced software capabilities further elevate performance. For example, today’s meters can handle complex batching and filling operations, perform inferential measurements, and run continuous self-diagnostics. They can even detect and flag developing issues before they impact the process, helping to reduce downtime and maintenance costs.

Coriolis meters have always delivered the most accurate flow measurement. Now, with purpose-built designs and intelligent features, they are more versatile and valuable than ever, and ready to meet the evolving needs of any application.

All figures courtesy of Emerson except as noted

About the author

Meghan Edwards is a product manager for Emerson. She has over 14 years of experience applying Emerson flow measurement technologies to optimize customer processes. Edwards holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Vanderbilt University.