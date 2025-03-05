CordenPharma expands peptide production in Switzerland

CordenPharma announced today that it progressed with its more than €1 billion expansion plan for peptide development and manufacturing.

As part of its strategy, the company finalized plans to establish a new, state-of-the-art peptide manufacturing facility in Switzerland. located at Getec Park in Muttenz, the plant sits near Basel, a major European biotech and pharma hub.

In a news release, CordenPharma said it plans to invest more than €500 million to construct a greenfield site for small- to large-scale peptide development and manufacturing at the Muttenz site. It also has ongoing expansion at its Colorado facility for large-scale peptide manufacturing.

The company says its investments should propel its peptide platform business beyond €1 billion in sales by 2028.

CordenPharma said the Switzerland location has several key advantages, including efficient infrastructure and optimal logistics within the region. Established large-scale utilities already in place support the facility’s chemical manufacturing needs, too. The company said Basel’s talent pool, plus the talent across Switzerland and nearby France and Germany ensures highly skilled professionals. Additionally, the surrounding industrial park features operational efficiency in a well-established manufacturing ecosystem.

The new facility will feature advanced automation, cutting-edge digitalization and innovative peptide production technologies. CordenPharma anticipates the main construction taking place between 2025 and 2027. It expects commercial activities to begin in the first half of 2028, with more than 300 newly created jobs expected.

“We are excited to announce the construction of a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant just outside Basel, Switzerland, within one of the leading pharma and biotech hubs in Europe,” said Dr. Michael Quirmbach, president & CEO of CordenPharma Group. “The new facility is designed to deliver flexible and efficient peptide manufacturing to meet the growing demand of innovative peptide medicines for our customers and ultimately, patients.”