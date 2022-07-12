Comau launches cleanroom-classified high-speed industrial robot

Automation company Comau has introduced the ruggedized Racer-5 Sensitive Environments (Racer-5 SE) robot for use in the pharmaceutical, health and beauty, food and beverage and electronics industries.

The robot is designed to support the demands of cleanrooms and other sensitive environments with significant controls against contamination. The Racer-5 can be used in grade 6 ISO cleanrooms and grade 5 cleanroom environments at medium speed.

The robot supports a 5 kg payload and offers repeatability down to 0.03 mm. It has an up to 809 mm maximum reach and a high-gloss, ruggedized element-resistant shell. The robot is also provided with a 630 mm maximum reach.

The Racer-5 SE can be used on a variety of surfaces. For example, it can be used on a tabletop, inclined or mounted on a wall or ceiling.

The robot can be used to automate applications with significant regulatory requirements. For instance, it supports the handling of pharmaceuticals in sterile filling rooms.

Equipped with stainless steel screws and covers, Racer-5 SE supports regular cleaning and decontamination as it is resistant to chemicals.

Comau claims that the robot is one of the fastest of its type.

The robot is manufactured in Turin, Italy.

Comau notes that the German research organization Fraunhofer has tested and certified the Racer-5 SE for cleanroom compliance.

The robot supports pick-and-place operations. It also supports automatic and semi-automatic operation.