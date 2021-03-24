Catalent to produce J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana

Catalent will produce millions of extra doses of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine at its recently expanded Bloomington, Ind. facility, according to a statement posted on LinkedIn.

Bloomberg broke the news yesterday, reporting that FDA has authorized the use of the facility to make the J&J vaccine.

Catalent announced late last year that it would spend $50 million to install an additional high-speed vial filling line in Bloomington. The company last year also agreed to make Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing partnership between Catalent and J&J is but the latest in a string of partnerships meant to boost vaccine development and enable the U.S. to reach President Joe Biden’s goal of some post-pandemic normalcy by July Fourth. Other recent announcements include: