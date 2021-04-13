Catalent expands biologics manufacturing facility in Wisconsin

Catalent announced today that it completed the expansion of two new suites at its biologics manufacturing facility in Madison, Wis.

Somserset, N.J.-based Catalent also commenced work on customer programs in addition to completing the expansion of the biologics drug substance development and manufacturing facility, according to a news release. The company now has five manufacturing suites at the site, more than doubling its overall CGMP-scale capacity.

Catalent announced its plan to add two new mammalian cell culture sites in Madison in January 2019, with each new suite including a 2×2, 000-liter, single-use bioreactor system capable of processing batches of 2,000 liters or 4,000 liters for CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing.

The first engineering batch in the new suite began last month, with the first CGMP batch expected to be manufactured next month. The second new suite is expected to begin its first engineering batch in May before its first CGMP batch in mid-July.

“This new capacity will allow us to meet growing clinical and commercial demand from both existing and new customers,” Catalent region president, biologics, North America Mike Riley said in the release. “Catalent’s continued investment in technology and capacity will enable us to bring our customers’ important and innovative treatments to patients faster.”