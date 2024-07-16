Catalent completes $25M expansion at German packaging site

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) announced today that it completed the expansion of its clinical supply facility in Schorndorf, Germany.

The Somerset, New Jersey-based company’s Schorndorf site is its flagship European facility. It provides comprehensive clinical supply services, including packaging, storage and distribution.

Catalent originally opened the Schorndorf facility in 1996. It provides comprehensive clinical supply services, including multi-lingual project services, comparator sourcing, primary and secondary packaging, labeling, clinical storage and distribution and returns and destruction. The co-located site also offers late-stage pharma product development and commercial services. Those include oral solid-dose manufacturing and specialty packaging.

The company expanded the site’s footprint by 32,000 square feet (3,000 square meters). It added storage and handling of clinical trial supply materials at controlled room temperatures between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius. The expansion also creates space in the original building to accommodate the installation of a new, fully automatic bottle-filling line and a dedicated area for the company’s FastChain demand-led supply service.

According to a news release, the added capabilities support a continued high level of service to Catalent’s pharma and biotech customers and their patients.

“The Schorndorf site plays an important role in the strategic focus of the company and our ability to meet customer demand for clinical packaging solutions, including temperature-controlled services,” said Lorenzo Carletti, president, Clinical Development & Supply at Catalent. “We are pleased to bring additional capacity to the site for temperature-controlled storage and Catalent’s FastChain service so that we can meet the current and future needs of our customers.”