Cardinal Health profits take a big hit in Q2

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) today reported mixed second quarter results and cut its EPS guidance as the company’s Medical segment continues to wrestle with inflation and supply chain problems.

The Dublin, Ohio–based pharma and medtech giant reported profits of $49 million, or 17¢ per share, on sales of $45.5 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2021, for a bottom-line drop of 92% on top-line growth of 9%.

Adjusted to exclude one-time items, earnings per share were $1.27, 4¢ ahead of The Street, where analysts were looking EPS of $1.23 on sales of $45.57 billion.

