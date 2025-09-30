Cardinal Health to build pharma distribution plant in Indianapolis

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) today announced plans for a new flagship forward distribution center in Indianapolis.

The new, state-of-the-art facility will further expand and modernize its national pharmaceutical distribution network. Dublin, Ohio-based Cardinal Health plans to include automation and the latest technology advancements in the new plant. It hopes to support the segment’s distribution of more than 70,000 pharmaceutical and specialty deliveries daily across the U.S.

“We’re continuing to make strategic investments in our core distribution network to drive service, enhance efficiency and meet the evolving needs of our customers with even greater reliability and responsiveness,” said Debbie Weitzman, CEO, Pharmaceutical & Specialty Solutions. “Expanding and modernizing our distribution footprint reinforces our ability to drive growth and support our teams.”

Cardinal Health said it expects the 230,000-square-foot facility to establish a new benchmark in pharmaceutical distribution. It features an industry-first robotic storage and retrieval system, designed and implemented in partnership with Swisslog. The automation technology provides real-time inventory visibility, intelligent order fulfillment and coordinated management of material flow across robotics, conveyance and sorting systems.

This marks the second pharmaceutical distribution center announced by the company since last year. It began construction on a new site in Columbus, Ohio, in April 2024. Cardinal Health expects to have the new one fully operational by fall 2027, creating more than 100 jobs in Indiana.

“Automation remains a key component of our strategy, and this innovative facility demonstrates Cardinal Health’s commitment to operational excellence, safety, and the efficient distribution of the products and services that improve the lives of people each day,” said Jamie Barker, SVP, Pharmaceutical & Specialty Supply Chain Operations. “It marks the next major step in our multi-year strategy to drive productivity, improve customer service and enhance employee safety and well-being.”