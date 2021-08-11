Cardinal Health expands pharmaceutical distirbution contracts with CVS Health

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) announced today that it extended agreements with CVS Health over pharmaceutical distribution.

The agreements for the distribution of pharmaceuticals to retail pharmacies and distribution centers run through June 30, 2027, according to a news release.

“We value our long-standing partnership with CVS Health, and we are honored to continue our important work together to bring our best-in-class abilities together for their customers,” Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann said in the release.

The agreement has no bearings on Cardinal Health’s financial projections, with the company’s 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range remaining between $5.60 and $5.90.