Canada orders 37 million syringes from BD in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine

Becton Dickinson BDCanada reportedly signed a contract to purchase 37 million syringes from Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) in preparation for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

A report in The Record revealed that Public Services & Procurement Minister Anita Anand said the country made a purchase order from the Canadian branch of BD in an effort to make sure Canada is ready for mass vaccinations if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available. There is no definitive timeline for the delivery of the syringes as of now.

