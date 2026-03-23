Cambrex expands US, European API manufacturing footprint

Cambrex announced today that it achieved multiple milestones in its effort to expand its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing.

East Rutherford, New Jersey-based Cambrex said it completed the initial engineering studies for a new, large-scale API manufacturing plant in Charles City, Iowa. It also added further investment to support its Milan, Italy, site. The latest expansions follow investment in the company’s Cambridge, Massachusetts, facility last August.

Cambrex said the Iowa plant studies mark significant progress toward completing the $120 million expansion. It expects groundbreaking to take place in late 2026 for the plant that will add 140,000 liters of capacity, including large-scale and mid-scale reactors, advanced Hastelloy agitated filter dryers, and enhancements to existing manufacturing suites. Once complete, the company expects a 20% increase in large-scale manufacturing capacity.

In Europe, Cambrex said it continues to invest with a $30 million expansion in Milan. It expects the project to add new analytical development and process R&D capabilities, plus upgrades to multiple production plants. The company expects to complete the expansion in the second half of 2027. It also acquired additional land to support future growth and increased demand for CDMO services.

“Our Milan, Italy site has a distinguished legacy of supporting pharmaceutical development and manufacturing, and this year marks its 80th anniversary of operation,” said Claudio Russolo, Cambrex COO. “We are committed to ongoing investments to meet the growing market demand for complex chemistries, including tides, highly potent molecules, and controlled substances.”