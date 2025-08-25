Cambrex announced today that its Snapdragon Chemistry company expanded its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The expansion further supports the development and manufacturing of peptide therapies. East Rutherford, New Jersey-based Cambrex said its new GMP manufacturing suite increases the overall facility footprint by 20%. It also includes an ISO-7 cleanroom for preparative HPLC chromatography and lyophilization, cold storage for raw materials and a product storage suite.

With this investment, the company can now support peptide projects from development to GMP manufacturing using solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) or hybrid approaches.

The company’s LPPS technology utilizes traditional API batch reactors and continuous flow. It obviates the dependency on specialized, solid-phase reactors. This new LPPS technology materially reduces solvent demand and the need for excess reagents compared to standard solid-state peptide synthesis processes.

Cambrex said it continues to invest in R&D across complex synthetic modalities, including further innovation for peptide manufacturing. The company also plans to continue research on the application of AI for the optimization of oligonucleotide processes.

“We designed this facility with a three-step strategy in mind for the development of peptide drug candidates,” said Dr. Eric Fang, GM at Snapdragon Chemistry. “We start with automated SPPS technology for proof-of-concept. In parallel, we optimize the process using LPPS technology to accelerate development and reduce manufacturing cost. We can then transfer the process to our large manufacturing facilities, such as Charles City, Iowa, to produce materials in traditional large batch reactors, significantly reducing the cost of those drugs.”