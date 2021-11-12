California and Colorado to allow COVID-19 boosters for all adults 

COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility has gradually expanded, but a significant portion of adults don’t meet the current criteria set forth by FDA and CDC.

California and Colorado have decided to sidestep the federal government by making all fully vaccinated adults in those states eligible for a booster.

California will require that six months have elapsed in order for recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech (NYSE:PFE/NSDQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NSDQ:MRNA) vaccines to receive a third dose. Similarly, recipients of the J&J vaccine must wait at least two months before receiving the second dose of that vaccine. Both requirements mirror federal recommendations except for the provision that all fully vaccinated adults are eligible.

Pfizer and its partner BioNTech have recently asked FDA to allow all fully vaccinated adults to receive a booster dose of the BNT162b2 vaccine.

Now facing a significant wave of COVID-19 infections, Colorado is also making boosters available for all fully vaccinated adults.

In an amendment to a public health order, Colorado also stipulated that “COVID-19 vaccine providers shall, as vaccine supply permits, accept any individual seeking an additional or booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of whether the vaccine provider administered the primary vaccine.” Colorado asks that vaccine providers administer shots to any individual self-attesting to eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccination.