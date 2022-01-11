California aims to produce inexpensive insulin

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signaled that the state would pursue manufacturing insulin to offer the hormone at a reduced cost to people with diabetes.

“Insulin should not drain your bank account,” Newsom shared over Twitter.

Newsom has also made contract manufactured insulin part of the proposed budget planning for the fiscal year 2022.

The plan is not entirely new. Newsom hinted the state was interested in contract manufacturing insulin in 2020 and creating a Califonia-based generic drug label.

The California legislature estimates that roughly 263,000 Californians are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes annually and that more than 4 million Californian adults have diabetes.

The legislature also concluded that one-quarter of people on insulin have reported underusing it owing to cost.

A single vial of some mixed insulins can cost more than $300, according to GoodRx Health.