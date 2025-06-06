Building a resilient pharma supply chain

A digital response to current supply chain challenges

The pharmaceutical supply chain ensures medications reach patients safely and on time. About 75% of pharma executives say supply chain disruptions threaten patient health . The industry faces particular concern now: according to the Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI), global supply chains witnessed major issues during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical tensions. Here are steps pharma companies are taking to keep medicines moving.

To address supply chain disruptions, companies are turning to digital tools and technologies: 71% of decision-makers identify PSC crisis as one of the main reasons to implement digital solutions.

The pharmaceutical industry is using blockchain technology, IoT and AI to track products throughout the supply chain, prevent counterfeit drugs from entering the market, streamline logistics and predict disruptions.

Bayer is actively optimizing their supply chains: machine-learning algorithms helped the company reduce costs and predict the arrival time of ocean shipments over 90% of the time. Takeda has also been implementing these technologies: in 2024, the company announced manufacturing digital transformation initiatives as part of their global “Factory of the Future” program which ensured stable supply of medicines across their 25+ manufacturing sites.

Evolving trends in pharma supply chain

mRNA vaccines and cell and gene therapies grew 13% annually from 2017 to 2022, more than twice the overall market rate of 6%, according to IQVIA. This demand requires companies to adapt and implement cold chain logistics and real-time monitoring.

PHARMAP 2026 registration 📅 April 20-21, 2026 📍 Amsterdam, Netherlands Event highlights 270+ industry experts

220+ B2B meetings

Panels with Takeda, ECPA, LEO Pharma

CDMO optimization sessions

Supply-chain innovation workshops Register now

Connect with CMOs, CDMOs and pharma leaders

Sustainability is driving additional change within the industry. Pharmaceuticals generate an estimated 52 megatons of CO2e annually. Recognizing the urgency to reduce this environmental impact, pharmaceutical companies are taking concrete steps to create more sustainable supply chains. The industry is reducing reliance on air transport for export logistics by shifting to greener options like sea, rail and road. This lowers carbon emissions, reduces costs and improves operational efficiency.

Role of contract manufacturing in supply chains

In response to these emerging trends, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly turning to outsourcing as a strategic approach for optimizing their supply chains, lowering expenses and expanding their workforce and capabilities.

Contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) present essential forces in dealing with these challenges. Specializing in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production, drug formulation, packaging and distribution, these organizations provide end-to-end contract services integral to a resilient pharmaceutical supply chain. Furthermore, they offer analytical testing, quality control and regulatory compliance support, while also providing expertise needed for the PSC. Their access to specialized equipment and facilities enables them to manufacture drugs with greater efficiency and at lower cost.

Creating strategic partnerships in pharma supply chain at PHARMAP 2025

Having navigated the challenges of COVID-19 and geopolitical issues, the pharmaceutical industry is increasingly recognizing the strategic importance of collaborative partnerships. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Packaging Congress helps connect CMOs, CDMOs, major and local pharma companies and service and equipment providers. In 2025, PHARMAP gathered more than 270 experts for business programming with networking opportunities and held over 220 B2B meetings.

The Congress provided a platform to discuss new strategies for supply chain integrity, addressing critical themes such as PSC innovations, decarbonization and disruption mitigation, together with insights into pharmaceutical outsourcing. During the Panel Discussion, speakers from Takeda, ECPA, LEO Pharma and NewBridge Pharmaceuticals shared their perspectives on digitalization and ways to select the right third-party logistics provider. The business program also featured Session 1 dedicated to evolving trends in Pharma Outsourcing and Contract Manufacturing that help make supply chains reliable. Delegates had an opportunity to learn about optimization of CDMO connections, transparency on third-party interactions in global organizations and external partnerships for CMC development.

The complexities of the modern pharmaceutical supply chain demand a collaborative approach and constant improvement. Digital and sustainable innovation, cold chain integration, strategic outsourcing and continuous learning are no longer optional but essential for success.

By connecting with industry leaders and forging valuable partnerships at the next edition of PHARMAP on April 20-21, 2026 in Amsterdam, pharmaceutical companies can collectively navigate the challenges ahead and build a more efficient, resilient and patient-centric supply chain.

PHARMAP is an event partner of Pharmaceutical Processing World.