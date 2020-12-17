BREAKING: Pfizer-BioNTech vials hold more COVID-19 vaccine doses than expected, according to FDA

Pharmacists have discovered that some vials containing COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NSDQ:BNTX) have up to 40% more doses than the five expected.

Some pharmacists had thrown the leftover vaccine away out of fear of violating FDA policies, according to Politico. But FDA confirmed today that pharmacists can use the full amount of vaccine from the vials. Each vial could contain six or possibly seven doses.

The development could potentially expand the U.S. supply of COVID-19 by millions of doses.

The news comes as the Trump administration is negotiating with Pfizer to obtain more doses of the vaccine.

FDA could grant emergency use authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna (NSDQ:MRNA) as soon as Dec. 18.

In the interim, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said he is optimistic that the U.S. government can convince Pfizer to produce additional vaccine doses in 2021.