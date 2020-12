Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) announced today that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals business.

Marlborough, Mass.-based Boston Scientific is selling BTG for $800 million in cash to Stark International Lux S.A.R.L. and SERP SAS, both affiliates of European specialty pharmaceutical group SERB, according to a news release.

