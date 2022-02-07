BMG Labtech debuts new microplate reader

BMG Labtech (Ortenberg, Germany) has added the VANTAstar microplate reader to its portfolio of lab instruments for basic research and life science applications.

Officially making its debut at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2022 event in Boston, the VANTstar is a compact multi-mode microplate reader designed to streamline detection setup and improve data quality.

Enhanced Dynamic Range (EDR) technology accelerates full-plate auto-focus and provides automatic luminescence crosstalk reduction.

Furthermore, the EDR capability eliminates the need for gain adjustments, reading each plate automatically.

Full plate auto-focus supports top and bottom reading in all plate formats.

The reader uses a cross-talk reduction package to limit non-specific signals reducing data variability, background noise and false positive signals.

The company’s patented dual LVF Monochromator system provides high wavelength flexibility and performance in each assay.

A UV/vis spectrometer provides rapid full absorbance spectra.

The company offers an optional atmospheric control unit for physiological cell-based assays to support various live cell-based assays.