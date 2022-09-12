Blue Matter opens office in Boston 

The life sciences consulting firm Blue Matter has opened an office in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company also has offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Berlin, Zurich and Mumbai.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Matter was founded in 2012.

“Over time, we have built a significant base of clients in the Boston area,” said Ashwin Dandekar, managing partner of Blue Matter, in a news release. “Our business there continues to grow rapidly, and we strongly believe that we can best serve our clients with teams that are located close by.”

The company had a remote team in place in Boston before opening the new office there. “But the team there has grown to a certain size, and the new office is a great thing for them,” Dandekar said. “There’s tremendous value in a shared space for collaborating on projects, meeting with clients, setting up our tools and resources, and fostering a team spirit. We maintain a flexible working environment, and the office is a key part of that.”

The company announced the opening of its Mumbai office on October 5, 2021.

The location in Mumbai also serves as an innovation lab to explore the development of new capabilities and service offerings.

The company has experience in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and rare diseases. Its website lists more than 10 therapeutic areas.

In January 2021, Blue Matter announced the launch of a new Center of Excellence focused on developing novel central nervous system (CNS) therapies.

“As more attention and investment is directed toward CNS, biopharma companies will need increasingly specialized support when it comes to commercial strategy,” said Dr. Varun Renjen, an associate principal in Blue Matter’s New York office, in a news release.

Also in January 2021, Blue Matter acquired the European supply chain consultancy AIM.