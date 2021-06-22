Biotage debuts new automated platform to purify plasmid DNA

Biotage (STO:BIOT) has launched Biotage PhyPrep, an automated platform for plasmid DNA purification.

Featuring the company’s PhyTip columns’ dual flow chromatography technology, the technology provides supercoiled, endotoxin-free, transfection-grade plasmid DNA.

Drug developers commonly use plasmid DNA in biologic drug manufacturing to create vaccines and cell and gene therapies. Additionally, researchers use plasmids to clone, amplify and express specific genes, and to produce proteins and disease models.

The technology uses an automated process to purify plasmid DNA to limit the potential for human error and to maximize consistency.

The company boasts that the PhyPrep technology enables biopharmas that outsource plasmid purification to bring the process in-house. Biotage also says the technology is the first automated technology for plasmid purification that supports maxi-, mega- and giga-scale preparation.

“The launch of the Biotage PhyPrep will assist laboratories in discovering new therapies for patients, utilizing biological drug molecules such as antibodies and novel gene therapies,” said Tomas Blomquist, CEO of Biotage, in a statement.