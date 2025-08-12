Bionova Scientific, a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei, today announced the opening of a new plasmid DNA (pDNA) production facility in The Woodlands, Texas.

The 10,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art development and production facility sits less than 30 miles north of Houston. It designs, develops and manufactures research-grade pDNA materials to support the cell and gene therapy field. pDNA offers a critical starting material for advanced therapeutics, such as mRNA and viral vector-based cell and gene therapies (CGTs).

Enabled by the new facility, Bionova plans to expand its offerings beyond mammalian protein production and provide clinical to commercial-scale CGMP production of pDNA by the fourth quarter of 2025. The company said that adding these services enhances its established expertise in antibody and protein CDMO services. It already offers these services through its recently expanded flagship facility in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“Bionova added these highly sought-after pDNA capabilities in response to a persistent unmet need among the cell and gene therapy biopharma community. Completing this specialized facility on schedule is not only a milestone for our team, but a crucial step in ensuring our customers receive the reliable, timely support they need to meet their own deadlines,” said Darren Head, president and chair of Bionova. “We chose The Woodlands because of its proximity to a growing number of CGT companies, and its location provides Bionova with access to the rapidly expanding CGT ecosystem here in the U.S. By aligning our capabilities with the needs of the CGT sector, we look forward to building lasting partnerships that accelerate the industry.”