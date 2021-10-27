BICO’s Scienion and Cellenion launch SpheroOne large-particle sorter and dispenser

BICO Group subsidiaries Scienion and Cellenion today announced the launch of their SpheroOne single large-particle sorter and dispenser for drug testing using complex in-vitro 3D models.

The SpheroOne platform can dispense individual spheroids, organoids and tumoroids, handling cellular aggregates ranging from 80 µm to 600 µm and complementing Cellenion’s CellenOne platform for sorting and dispensing single cells (ranging from 0.5 µm to 80 µm), the companies said in a news release.

“Current offerings suffer from low throughput, inconsistent sorting and intensive manual dispensing,” Cellenion founder and Managing Director Guilhem Tourniaire said in the news release. “SpheroOne is going to play a significant role toward replacing animal models in pre-clinical research as it allows automated sorting, enables development of higher quality and yield models, and improves outcome of 3D cell assays.”