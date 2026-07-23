BeOne Medicines (Nasdaq:ONC) today announced the investment of $300 million to expand its U.S. manufacturing base.

The expansion comes at the company’s flagship clinical and commercial-stage manufacturing and R&D center in Hopewell, New Jersey. It brings BeOne’s total U.S. manufacturing investment to more than $1 billion.

BeOne said its latest expansion increases its production capacity to manufacture its medicines and is expected to create approximately 120 new full-time jobs. The investment supports the continued advancement of BeOne’s oncology pipeline of more than 35 clinical and commercial-stage assets.

With the investment, the company plans to make the New Jersey campus a fully integrated, multi-platform manufacturing site. It combines existing biologics production with new small-molecule drug product capabilities under one roof. The expansion includes construction of a new three-story, 145,000-square-foot building. That brings the campus to approximately 545,000 square feet. The new building houses drug product manufacturing and packaging operations that strengthen BeOne’s production and supply chain capabilities to support its growing hematology portfolio and pipeline, alongside quality control laboratories, office space, and capacity reserved for future growth.

Aaron Rosenberg, CFO, BeOne Medicines, said:

“Today’s announcement reflects BeOne’s commitment to strengthening U.S. manufacturing and expanding access to innovative medicines for patients with cancer. We appreciate the federal tax policies advanced by the President that encourage investment in biopharmaceutical production, alongside the Next New Jersey Manufacturing Program and the Governor’s efforts to support advanced manufacturing and high-quality job creation. Together, these efforts create an environment for long-term growth, and we are proud to continue expanding our global footprint in support of patients.”